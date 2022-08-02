Soundcore buys ACI Asphalt & Concrete Inc

In connection with the acquisition, Soundcore has created a new holding company with its partner, Jim Bebo, the founder of ACI.

This transaction represents the first investment in Soundcore’s commercial paving platform

Kirkland & Ellis provided legal counsel to Soundcore while Northborne Partners provided financial advisory services to ACI

Soundcore invests in the lower middle market

Soundcore Capital Partners has acquired ACI Asphalt & Concrete Inc, a provider of asphalt and concrete commercial parking lot and multi-family homeowner association installation, maintenance and repair services. No financial terms were disclosed.

In connection with the acquisition, Soundcore has created a new holding company with its partner, Jim Bebo, the founder of ACI. This transaction represents the first investment in Soundcore’s commercial paving platform.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with such a well-regarded company and accomplished management team. We look forward to accelerating our platform creation investment mandate,” said Eric Korsten, a partner of Soundcore, in a statement.

Kirkland & Ellis provided legal counsel to Soundcore. Northborne Partners provided financial advisory services to ACI.

Soundcore Capital was founded in 2015 by Jarrett Turner and is based in New York City.

The private equity firm invests in the lower middle-market in the U.S. and Canada.

Soundcore has completed 73 acquisitions across ten platforms and focuses primarily on business & outsourced services, industrial services, specialty manufacturing and value-added distribution sectors.

ACI has been in operation for 30 years.