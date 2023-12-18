Soundcore exits roofing service provider Roofing Corp

Soundcore initially invested in Roofing Corp. in December 2020

Soundcore Capital Partners has sold Atlanta-based Roofing Corp, a provider of commercial, industrial, and residential roof replacements and repairs, new roof installation, and ongoing preventative maintenance. The buyer was FirstService Corporation. No financial terms were disclosed.

Soundcore initially invested in Roofing Corp. in December 2020.

“We initially invested in this thesis with the goal of creating a leading service provider in the roofing industry. Through a combination of strategic add-on acquisitions, investments in technology and integration, procurement programs, organic growth initiatives, and the addition of several key management team members, we were able to achieve our goals. Under Soundcore’s ownership, Roofing Corp.’s revenue and EBITDA increased by more than tenfold,” said Jarrett Turner, founder and managing partner of Soundcore in a statement. “We are proud of our partnership with the Roofing Corp. management team, which successfully executed Soundcore’s platform creation strategy.”

Piper Sandler & Co. served as financial advisor to Soundcore and Roofing Corp while Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel.

Based in New York City, Soundcore invests in the lower middle market. The private equity firm was founded in 2015 by Jarrett Turner.