South joins HEP as operating partner

Health Enterprise Partners has named Tracy South as an operating partner.

In her new role, she will work with the HEP portfolio on human capital and leadership related topics, as well as participate in diligence on prospective investments.

Most recently, South was an executive vice president, chief administrative and human resources officer of HMS Holdings. Prior to HMS, she served as senior vice president and chief human resources officer for Mosaic Sales Solutions. She was also an executive with Tenet Healthcare and Aetna.

“Providing additional support to our executive teams on culture, team building, and incentive system design are increasingly important elements of our value creation plans,” said HEP Managing Partner Dave Tamburri, in a statement. “Tracy has a long track record of success when it comes to linking growth strategies to human capital development in the health care sector, and we are excited for her to join our team.”

New York City-based HEP invests in healthcare services and healthcare information technology companies.