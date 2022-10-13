Southfield-backed Protos Security acquires Blue Star Security

Blue Star Security co-founders Anthony Varchetto and Jeffrey Salvetti, will join Protos’ leadership team with no changes to the management structure post-close

Blue Star Security was formed in 2009 by Chicago police officers

Southfield Capital targets the lower middle market outsourced business services sector

Protos Security, which is backed by Southfield Capital, has acquired Chicago-based Blue Star Security, a provider of securities services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Protos Security is a tech-enabled managed security services provider in North America.

“The strategic acquisition of Blue Star Security marks the third acquisition for Protos in 2022,” said Brandon Pinderhughes, a principal at Southfield Capital, in a statement. “As Protos continues to grow through both organic and acquisition channels, we will continue to expand our North American footprint while providing value to the customers and communities we serve.”

Blue Star Security co-founders Anthony Varchetto and Jeffrey Salvetti, will join Protos’ leadership team with no changes to the management structure post-close.

Blue Star Security was formed in 2009 by Chicago police officers.

Southfield Capital targets the lower middle market outsourced business services sector.