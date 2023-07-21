Southfield Capital-backed Alba Wheels Up buys customs broker V.T. Mancusi

Valley Stream, New York-based Alba Wheels Up is a provider of customs brokerage, freight forwarding, trade compliance and other logistics services.

Finn Dixon & Herling LLP provided legal counsel to Alba and Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital invests in lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector

Alba Wheels Up, which is backed by Southfield Capital, has acquired Lawrence, New York-based V.T. Mancusi Inc, a provider of customs brokerage and trade compliance services for the flavors and fragrance and related end markets. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Southfield Partner Heb James said in a statement, “We are excited to welcome the V.T. Mancusi team to Alba and believe it will be a strategically valuable partnership. The expansion of expertise in flavors, fragrances and FTZs combined with the resources and capabilities at Alba will help enable continued growth.”

