Southfield Capital-backed Alba Wheels Up buys customs broker V.T. Mancusi

Alba Wheels Up, which is backed by Southfield Capital, has acquired Lawrence, New York-based V.T. Mancusi Inc, a provider of customs brokerage and trade compliance services for the flavors and fragrance and related end markets. No financial terms were disclosed.
Valley Stream, New York-based Alba Wheels Up is a provider of customs brokerage, freight forwarding, trade compliance and other logistics services.
On the deal, Southfield Partner Heb James said in a statement, “We are excited to welcome the V.T. Mancusi team to Alba and believe it will be a strategically valuable partnership. The expansion of expertise in flavors, fragrances and FTZs combined with the resources and capabilities at Alba will help enable continued growth.”
Finn Dixon & Herling LLP provided legal counsel to Alba and Southfield Capital.
Southfield Capital invests in lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector.