Spire Capital-backed PROtect buys software provider HIC

PROtect LLC, a portfolio company of Spire Capital, has acquired Houston Integrity Consultants, a provider of inspection data management system software. No financial terms were disclosed.

Wichita, Kansas-based PROtect is a national safety, reliability, and compliance services firm.

The newly combined entity will continue to be led by Nathan Vander Griend, PROtect president and CEO.

“The acquisition of Houston Integrity Consultants represents a significant milestone for our company and compliments our current mechanical integrity, process safety management, and engineering capabilities” said Vander Griend, in a statement. “With HIC’s capabilities and experience, we can now offer our clients additional MI inspection program strategies and highly desirable software applications to support their overall programs.”

Both companies will operate under their current brands through the end of 2023.

Dentons US LLP served as legal counsel to PROtect while Weycer, Kaplan, Pulaski & Zuber, P.C. served as legal counsel to HIC.

Spire Capital invests in lower middle market companies within the technology-enabled business services, media, communications, and education sectors.