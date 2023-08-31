SRJ Sports Investments takes minority stake in Professional Fighters League

As part of the deal, SRJ will become an investor in a new regional league, PFL MENA as well as supporting PFL's expansion in Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region.

SRJ Sports Investments has acquired a minority stake in Professional Fighters League, a New York City-based mixed martial arts league. No financial terms were disclosed.

As part of the deal, SRJ will become an investor in a new regional league, PFL MENA as well as supporting PFL’s expansion in Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region. Additionally, SRJ and PFL will develop and host the PFL PPV SUPER FIGHTS mega-events in Saudi Arabia.

“PFL’s mission is to become the global co-leader in MMA with our fighter-first mission and disruptive sport-season format,” said PFL founder and Chairman Donn Davis in a statement. “This investment by SRJ continues the monumental growth that PFL has experienced throughout the world, and there is no better partner in global sports than SRJ.”

SRJ Sports Investments targets the sports sector in Saudi Arabia and across the MENA region.

PFL has four global live fight franchises: PFL League Season, PFL Challenger Series, PFL PPV SUPER FIGHTS, and PFL International Regional Leagues.

PFL was founded in 2018 and is backed by investors including SRJ, Ares, Knighthead, Luxor Capital, Waverley Capital, Elysian Park Ventures and numerous NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS team owners.