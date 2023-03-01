Staci acquires Rotunda Capital-backed fulfillment services firm Amware

Staci is backed by Ardian and Amware is a portfolio company of Rotunda Capital Partners.

Staci, a European multichannel fulfillment provider, has acquired U.S.-based Amware Fulfillment LLC, a provider of order fulfillment services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Staci is backed by Ardian and Amware is a portfolio company of Rotunda Capital Partners.

Amware CEO Harry Drajpuch will remain in his role.

Staci was founded in 1989. The Staci Group began its work in France and has expanded to 81 sites in France, the United States, Germany, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the UK.

Founded in 1989, Amware has distribution centers located across the U.S.,

Rotunda Capital Partners invests in lower-middle-market companies. Targeted sectors include distribution, industrial and business services and logistics.