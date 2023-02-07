Staffing firm TERRA secures investment from Hastings Equity Partners

TERRA is currently managed by CEO Greg Lambert and CSO Jenifer Lambert.

Hastings Equity Partners has made an investment in Everett, Washington-based TERRA Staffing Group, a provider of staffing services for industries such as industrial, consumer products, food and beverage, and logistics. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the investment, Grant Reckhow, a principal at Hasting, said in a statement, “The global labor shortage has affected companies everywhere – industrial and administrative roles are no exception. TERRA is uniquely positioned to capitalize on global trends in temporary labor market growth by providing unique, technology-driven solutions to companies with difficult-to-fill jobs that often strain human resources departments. TERRA has built an exceptional team over their 40-year history, and we look forward to partnering with Greg and Jenifer on this next phase of growth.”

TERRA’s management team will retain significant ownership and continue to be actively involved in day-to-day management of the business.

