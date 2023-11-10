Staple Street-backed Larkspur Storage sells two development projects

Based in Miami, Florida, Larkspur is focused on building, acquiring, and operating self-storage facilities across the U.S. and Canada.

Larkspur Storage, a portfolio company of Staple Street Capital, has sold two of its development projects located in Belleville, Illinois, and Opelika, Alabama. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Miami, Florida, Larkspur is focused on building, acquiring, and operating self-storage facilities across the U.S. and Canada.

Larkspur CEO David Bernstein first partnered with Staple Street Capital in 2019 to redevelop failed retail centers into self-storage facilities.

On the sale, the partners at Staple Street Capital said in a statement, “We are proud of David and his team, and all that they have accomplished. We look forward to continuing our joint venture and investing in additional opportunities with them.”

Based in New York City, Staple Street Capital has approximately $900 million of capital under management. The firm was founded in 2009.