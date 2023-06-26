Staple Street Capital exits manufacturer Mid States

SSC acquired Mid States in 2016

Industria Partners acted as strategic advisor to Mid States on the transaction

Ilion Capital Partners targets lower middle market manufacturers, distributors, and industrial service providers

Staple Street Capital has sold Kansas City-based Mid States, a provider of valves, pipes and fittings. The buyer was Ilion Capital Partners.

SSC acquired Mid States in 2016.

On the deal, the partners at Ilion Capital said in a statement, “Ilion Capital is excited to partner with Mid States for the next phase of the company’s growth. We have been impressed by the quality of the management team and the culture of quality and customer service that the company has maintained since its founding in 1947, and look forward to supporting the team and being a part of that legacy going forward.”

Industria Partners acted as strategic advisor to Mid States on the transaction.

Staple Street Capital has about $900 million of capital under management.

Ilion Capital Partners targets lower middle market manufacturers, distributors, and industrial service providers.