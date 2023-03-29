Starwood Group and Ferguson Ventures provide financing to intelligent homebuilding platform Higharc

The investment will help Higharc accelerate adoption of its technology by homebuilders across the U.S.

Starwood Group and Ferguson Ventures have made an investment in Durham, North Carolina-based Higharc, an intelligent homebuilding platform for design, sales, and construction.

The investment will help Higharc accelerate adoption of its technology by homebuilders across the U.S. The latest funding brings Higharc’s total capital raised to over $30 million.

“Working with Higharc’s technology can improve the speed of new community openings and cycle times,” said Leander McCormick-Goodhart, vice president at Starwood Capital, in a statement. “We are excited to see Higharc collaborate with homebuilders to build homes faster and more affordably.”

Higharc was founded in 2018.

Higharc’s investors include Spark Capital, Lux Capital, Pillar Ventures, Javelin Venture Partners, MetaProp, Tectonic Capital, Montage Ventures and Vertex Ventures.

