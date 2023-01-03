Stellex acqures three firms G2, LSI and Fintellix

DLA Piper acted as legal counsel to Stellex on the deal.

G2 is a provider of merchant onboarding and monitoring services

LCI provides bankruptcy and consumer behavioral data

Fintellix is a provider of digital and regulatory solutions for the banking and financial services sector.

Stellex Capital Management LLC has acquired G2 Web Services Inc, Lundquist Consulting, Inc, Fintellix from TransUnion. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Bellevue, Washington, G2 is a provider of merchant onboarding and monitoring services.

Headquartered in Burlingame, California, LCI provides bankruptcy and consumer behavioral data, process automation software, expert services, and research to automate expensive processes in the bankruptcy life cycle.

Fintellix is an India-based provider of digital and regulatory solutions for the banking and financial services sector.

In conjunction with the transaction, Stellex named Brian Longe as CEO of the newly formed platform. Most recently, he served as the CEO of Sontiq.

“We are excited about the acquisition of the Platform which together will form Stellex’s data-centric digital risk and compliance platform,” said Irina Krasik, a managing director at Stellex in a statement. “We believe these businesses are well poised for growth as they already hold commanding positions in their sectors and we will look to invest in their capabilities organically and through M&A.”

Stellex has over $2.6 billion in assets under management. Stellex was founded in 2014.

TransUnion is a consumer credit reporting agency.