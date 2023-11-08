Stellex-backed Fenix Parts acquire automotive recycler Brothers Auto Parts

Fenix was founded in 2014

Stellex has over $2.6 billion in assets under management

Fenix Parts, which is backed by Stellex Capital Management, has acquired Brothers Auto Partners, an Indianapolis-based automotive recycler. No financial terms were disclosed.

Fenix Parts is a recycler and reseller of original equipment manufacturer automotive parts.

On the deal, Bill Stevens, CEO of Fenix Parts, said in a statement, “We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Brothers and excited about the addition of its experienced and talented team to the Fenix family. This acquisition expands our Midwest footprint westward and leverages our existing Midwest distribution network to increase regional production.”

Fenix was founded in 2014.

With offices in New York, Detroit, Pittsburgh, and London, Stellex has over $2.6 billion in assets under management.