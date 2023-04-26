Stellus backs Intuitive Health’s acquisition of Premier ER & Urgent Care

Premier has four locations in San Marcos, Temple, Waco, and Woodway, Texas

Stellus Capital Management has teamed up with City National Bank to provide senior debt financing to back Intuitive Health’s acquisition of Premier ER & Urgent Care, a Texas-based hybrid emergency room and urgent care clinic. No financial terms were disclosed.

Intuitive is a portfolio company of Altamont Capital Partners.

Premier has four locations in San Marcos, Temple, Waco, and Woodway, Texas.

The acquisition of Premier is Intuitive’s second acquisition since 2015.

“Premier is a strong strategic fit for the Intuitive platform, expanding our facility footprint in Texas to capitalize on healthcare trends which support continued strong growth for hybrid ER and UC providers,” said Casey Lynch, managing director at Altamont. “We appreciate Stellus’ ability to provide a flexible financing structure and their continued support of Intuitive.”

Stellus was founded in 2012 and formed in conjunction with the spin-out of the direct capital unit of the D. E. Shaw group. Stellus currently has approximately $2.6 billion in assets under management.