Stellus backs Summit Park’s Curion buyout

Stellus Capital Management has provided senior debt financing and an equity co-investment to support Summit Park’s acquisition of Curion, a provider of product testing and consumer quantitative and qualitative insights research. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are excited to partner with the Curion team and appreciated Stellus’ ability to work quickly and efficiently to support the transaction,” said Michael York, a partner at Summit Park, said in a statement, “We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Stellus team as we grow the Curion platform.”

Stellus was founded in 2012 and formed in conjunction with the spin-out of the Direct Capital Unit of the D. E. Shaw group. Stellus’ senior team helped create the Direct Capital Unit in 2004 and has been investing together in the middle market for 18 years. Since 2004, the Stellus team has deployed approximately $8 billion into more than 300 middle market companies. Stellus currently has approximately $2.6 billion in assets under management, with offices in Houston, the Washington, D.C. area, and Charlotte, North Carolina.

