Stellus supports Altamont-backed BLP’s acquisition of General Work Products

Altamont acquired BLP in February 2022

Stellus Capital Management is a direct lender focused on the lower middle market

Formed within the D.E. Shaw Group in 2004, Stellus spun out in 2012

Stellus Capital Management has provided debt financing and an equity co-investment to back Bishop Lifting Products’ acquisition of General Work Products, a provider of cordage, rope and fall protection products. No financial terms were disclosed.

BLP is a portfolio company of Altamont Capital Partners.

The acquisition of GWP is Bishop’s twelfth acquisition since 2012 and is the fifth add-on acquisition since Altamont acquired the platform in February 2022. Post-acquisition, GWP will keep its branding and its teams across their five existing locations in California, Texas, Louisiana, and New York.

“We are excited to partner with GWP and appreciate Stellus’ support on this transaction,” said Chase Beeler, a principal at Altamont, in a statement. “We value our partnership with the Stellus team as we continue to execute on BLP’s strategy to become the country’s leading provider of lifting products and services.”

