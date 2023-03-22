Stephens Group-backed Princeton TMX appoints Hobby as sales VP

Most recently, Hobby was at Talkwalker

Princeton TMX, which is backed by The Stephens Group, has named Greg Hobby as vice president of sales.

On Hobby’s new role, Tim Minnich, Princeton TMX’s president and CEO, said in a statement, “We are excited to welcome Greg to the Princeton TMX team. Greg has demonstrated his ability to build the enterprise sales team and function at several industry leading software companies. His leadership will be vital to helping us scale our business and build the next generation go-to-market strategy.”

Most recently, Hobby was at Talkwalker, where he built out the enterprise-focused sales team which closed the largest deals in company history. Prior to that, he led sales teams at a variety of technology companies, including MaetaData and SPINS.

Fort Wayne, Indiana-based Princeton TMX provides shippers a cloud-based transportation management system that automates, streamlines and optimizes transportation transactions.

Based in Little Rock, Arkansas, The Stephens Group has nearly $2 billion of private equity assets under management. Since 2006, The Stephens Group has invested in over 50 companies, targeting investments in industries across the U.S., including industrial and commercial products and services, specialty distribution, technology infrastructure and vertical software.