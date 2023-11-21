Sterling Partners hit the right notes with School of Rock

Sterling Partners’ recent sale of School of Rock to youth activities platform Youth Enrichment Brand paid off handsome dividends for the performance-based music education franchise, which was the inspiration for the popular 2003 movie starring Jack Black and the 2015 rock musical with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater and a book by Julian Fellowes.

Although the Chicago buyout shop would not reveal the financial terms of the exit, managing director Avi Epstein told PE Hub that School of Rock experienced a “revenue growth of over 8.5 times alongside the expansion of the number of schools and students” since Sterling’s initial 2009 investment. PE Hub caught up with Epstein to discuss the exit and how the PE firm added value to School of Rock.

How did Sterling become interested in School of Rock?

We’ve always been interested in the education space and have been investing in it for decades.

We saw several opportunities to grow School of Rock as a business, but we were particularly drawn to its mission: to foster a passionate community dedicated to enriching lives through performance-based music education. Unlike traditional lessons, School of Rock offered a dynamic platform for students to showcase musical skills but also develop confidence, experience teamwork, express themselves, and so much more. This unique blend of education and entertainment not only captivated our interest but also clearly resonated with parents and adults seeking a fresh approach to musical education for their kids and themselves. The impact that School of Rock has on its students, particularly children, is remarkable.

What were Sterling’s goals with School of Rock?

When we first partnered with School of Rock, our primary focus was on elevating the brand’s franchising initiatives and expanding the reach of students and schools. School of Rock maintains wonderful relationships with its franchisees and has won several franchise industry honors and awards. Beyond that, we also wanted to expand the student base across both company-owned and franchised schools. In 2009, School of Rock had a few thousand students, and by the time of its sale to Youth Enrichment Brands, it had over 180,000 students annually across the globe.

How did School of Rock handle the covid challenges?

As you can imagine, covid presented a significant challenge for an in-person, performance-based music education program. Despite social distancing and local mandates, we were determined not to let the pandemic impact the meaningful relationships created by School of Rock’s programs.

Our team helped School of Rock by drawing our insights and best practices from other businesses in our portfolio to create and enhance their online and digital offerings. This allowed students to pursue their passion and maintain those connections in the best and safest way possible during an incredibly difficult time for people. School of Rock created a fantastic online learning platform [such as] “master classes” where it virtually connected A-list musicians with students to learn about a variety of music-related topics.

How did Sterling Partners add value?

During our partnership with School of Rock, the company saw exceptional student growth and international expansion. We grew from about 50 schools in nine countries to over 500 schools open and in development across 15 countries. How? We have deep industry expertise, and we’re entrepreneurs ourselves, so we understand what it takes to truly focus on transformational growth.

We also have a network of world-class leaders that help us find the best talent. In 2017, we tapped Rob Price as the new CEO. He worked closely with the leadership team to double down on enhancing the student experience at each school, expanding the global footprint, and forging creative partnerships to maximize the brand’s reach and visibility.

What’s next for Sterling in the education industry?

We know from experience that education spans far beyond high school and college. There are countless lifelong learners with growth mindsets who are constantly looking to push themselves. The pandemic also opened the door to a new wave of enrichment tools and technology specifically designed to enhance the education sector.

We are always keeping an eye out for investments that will help solve issues in the space. That and the organization must show steady and consistent growth, have a strong business foundation, and involve a great leadership team.