Sterling promotes Jones, Apple and Morrison to partner

Jones joined Sterling in 2010, Apple came on board in 2013, Lussier joined in 2017 and Morrison came on board in 2018

The Sterling Group invests in the middle market

Currently, Sterling has over $5.1 billion of assets under management

The Sterling Group has promoted Franny Jones, Jim Apple and Jud Morrison to partner. Also, Claudine Lussier was promoted to managing director, human capital.

“We are excited to recognize the dedication and contributions of these key team members,” said Brad Staller, a partner at The Sterling Group, in a statement. “Franny, Jim, Jud and Claudine are experts in their respective roles and have played a critical part in Sterling’s success to date. We are thrilled to celebrate the talents and contributions of these four individuals.”

Jones joined Sterling in 2010, Apple came on board in 2013, Lussier joined in 2017 and Morrison came on board in 2018.

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group invests in the middle market. The Houston-based private equity firm targets basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Currently, Sterling has over $5.1 billion of assets under management.