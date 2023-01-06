STG-backed CaseWorthy invests in software firm MediSked

MediSked's co-founders Doug Golub and Tom Hogan will remain alongside the existing CaseWorthy leadership team.

CaseWorthy Inc, which is backed by Symphony Technology Group, has made a majority investment in MediSked, a health and human services software provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Utah, CaseWorthy is a management software provider.

“We are excited to combine CaseWorthy’s mission-critical social services capabilities with MediSked’s market-leading health and human services offerings. The result is a distinct opportunity to eliminate the barriers between two such complementary service areas and enable exceptional care management workflows and efficiency for those who need it,” said Rushi Kulkarni, a managing director at STG, in a statement.

MediSked supports over 300,000 individuals across government, payer, care coordination, and providers across the U.S.

CaseWorthy has more than 300 clients in the social and human service industry.

CaseWorthy was established in 2008.

STG targets companies in the data, software, and analytics sectors.