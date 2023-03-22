STG invests in lab info management system provider ATL

STG invests in data, software, and analytics

Symphony Technology Group has made an investment in North Carolina-based Accelerated Technology Laboratories, a lab information management system provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are excited to partner with Dr. Christine Paszko and the entire ATL team to further ATL’s mission of supporting and optimizing lab operations,” said Seth Peck, a principal at STG, in a statement. “Due to increasing testing volume, concerns for public health, and regulatory requirements, laboratories today face unprecedented challenges in efficiently and accurately managing and reporting on their core operations. With a strong product and market position in its core customer verticals, we believe ATL is well-positioned to help laboratory professionals overcome these challenges. We look forward to supporting their continued innovation and growth.”

ATL was established in 1994.

STG invests in data, software, and analytics. Based in Silicon Valley, the firm was founded by Chairman and CEO Dr. Romesh Wadhwani.