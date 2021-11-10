Stone-Goff exits The Channel Company

Stone-Goff Partners has exited its investment in The Channel Company via the latter's acquisition by EagleTree Capital. N

Stone-Goff Partners has exited its investment in The Channel Company via the latter’s acquisition by EagleTree Capital. No financial terms were disclosed. TCC provides marketing and sales solutions that identify, acquire, and retain channel sales partners and end-user customers.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stone-Goff Partners announced today it has exited its investment in The Channel Company (“TCC”). TCC was acquired by investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a leading middle-market private equity firm.

The Channel Company drives sales for global technology providers through integrated marketing and sales solutions that identify, acquire, and retain channel sales partners and end-user customers. TCC’s integrated suite of solutions includes performance and content marketing, peer-to-peer engagement, consulting, brand marketing, sales enablement, and data analytics. TCC also completed a key acquisition in 2020, acquiring Audienz, a consulting and services business focused on major Cloud players – Microsoft, AWS, and Google.

Stone-Goff Partners invested in TCC in 2016, alongside its four founding partners – Bob Faletra, Dan Dignam, Lisa MacKenzie and Rob Wiseltier. Under Stone-Goff’s ownership, TCC completed a successful leadership transition, with the appointment of Blaine Raddon to CEO, and the elevation of key business unit leaders – AJ Reilly, Bill Jones, Jade Surrette, and Michelle Gunter.

During Stone-Goff’s investment period, TCC evolved from a company focused primarily on media and live events to an integrated marketing services provider, creating marketing offerings that leveraged TCC’s deep IT channel expertise on behalf of technology providers and channel partners.

“Stone-Goff has provided TCC with the support we needed to broaden our offering and invest in our growth,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO. Between 2016 and 2021, TCC nearly tripled EBITDA, driven by six-fold growth in services revenue – an incredible accomplishment and testament to the importance of the channel in the growth of the technology industry.

“Partnering with the founders, Blaine, and the talented TCC team as we achieved transformational growth over the past five years has been an incredible journey. This transaction is a result of the team’s hard work, vision, and leadership in the IT channel,” said Hannah Stone Craven, co-founder of Stone-Goff Partners. “TCC is still in the early innings of building out its data and insights practice, supporting the cloud space, and leading the marketing collaboration between technology companies and channel partners. We are excited to see the TCC leadership team continue to lead in innovation and performance in the IT channel.”

JEGI CLARITY (www.jegiclarity.com), a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the media, marketing, information and technology industries, represented TCC in this transaction. Fredrikson and Byron P.A. served as legal counsel to TCC.

About Stone-Goff Partners

Stone-Goff Partners is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market Technology-Driven Service businesses. The companies we invest in combine service offerings with technology and focus on attractive, defined end-markets. Core verticals include business services, human capital and training, marketing services, consulting services, IT services, consumer services and outsourcing. Stone-Goff invests in founder-owned businesses and corporate carve-outs.

Founded in 2010 by Hannah Stone Craven and Laurens Goff, Stone-Goff leverages the extensive investment, operational and sector-specific experience of its partners and Talent Network to drive value creation within its portfolio companies. For more information about Stone-Goff Partners, please visit stonegoff.com.