Stone Point backs wealth management firm IEQ Capital

IEQ was founded in 2019

Stone Point has been a lending partner of IEQ since 2021

IEQ has over $18.3 billion in regulatory assets under management

Stone Point Capital has invested in IEQ Capital, a California-based wealth management firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Jim Carey, a managing director of Stone Point, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to be expanding our partnership with IEQ. We have known the leadership team for many years, and we strongly believe they are building a differentiated wealth management platform. We look forward to continuing to support IEQ in its next stage of growth.”

In connection with this transaction, Ardea Partners LP served as financial advisor to IEQ while Paul Hastings LLP served as legal counsel. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also provided advice to IEQ. Sidley Austin LLP served as legal counsel to Stone Point.

Stone Point invests in the financial services industry. Stone Point has committed approximately $6 billion of capital across more than 30 companies in the sector.