Stone Point, CD&R agree Truist Insurance deal; OEP’s Greg Belinfanti: ‘Through adversity to the stars’

Morning Hubsters, Craig McGlashan here with the Tuesday Wire.

We’re going to start with a look at the biggest deal of the day. Stone Point Capital and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice have agreed to buy Truist Financial’s remaining stake in Truist Insurance Holdings in a deal that values the insurance broker at $15.5 billion. We take a look at the EBITDA multiple and why private equity is so interested in insurance – as well as the head and tailwinds for future investment in the sector.

We then feature the latest in our Dealmakers to Watch series, as One Equity Partners’ newly promoted president Greg Belinfanti tells PE Hub about how he came to the private equity world and why the motto of the Royal Air Force can be applied to investing.

Building Truist

An investor group led by Stone Point Capital and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice have agreed to buy Truist Financial’s remaining stake in Truist Insurance Holdings. The deal gives the insurance broker an enterprise value of $15.5 billion, around 18x its 2023 core EBITDA.

Mubadala Investment Company and other co-investors are also participating in the investment.

“Truist has built a valuable insurance distribution franchise and we have enjoyed working with them over the past year as a minority shareholder in TIH,” said Chuck Davis, CEO of Stone Point, in a statement.

The insurance sector has been an attractive destination for private equity, thanks in part to its resilience through the high inflation and rising rate environment of the last 18 months and its need for investment to upgrade its technology.

Private equity has also found willing sellers, with rising valuations in the sector convincing banks to sell their assets. Last year, US banks sold their insurance arms at a faster pace than they acquired them for the first time in at least eight years, according to figures from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

We’ve certainly covered our fair share here on PE Hub. We spoke with Obra Capital CEO Blair Wallace in January about his firm’s acquisition of United Life Insurance Company, while back in October we looked at how Corsair Capital grew Oakbridge Insurance Agency before selling its stake in the company to Audax Group and Oakbridge’s management.

The trend also holds true in Europe, although there are some headwinds as regulators take an ever-closer look at private equity’s interest in the sector.

On the one hand, London-based Corsair partner Raja Hadji-Touma told us that the firm was working on some opportunities in the insurance distribution sector this year, while in December we wrote about Permira agreeing to acquire German insurance broker GGW Group from fellow private equity firm Hg at what we understood was an enterprise value of around €2 billion.

But in late January, we wrote about German life insurance consolidator Viridium pulling out of an acquisition of around 720,000 policies with roughly €21 billion in assets under management from insurer Zurich that it had announced in 2022, citing “considerations relating to Viridium’s current ownership structure”.

That ownership structure includes private equity firm Cinven , which created Viridium 10 years ago alongside reinsurer Hannover Re via the €300 million acquisition of Heidelberger Lebensversicherung from Lloyds Banking Group.

But regulators have more recently been scrutinizing private equity ownership of life insurance businesses.

Per ardua ad astra

Triumph over adversity was very much the theme in the latest installment of PE Hub’s new Dealmakers to Watch series, as Obey Martin Manayiti spoke to Greg Belinfanti, the newly promoted president of private equity firm One Equity Partners.

“The motto for the Royal Air Force, per ardua ad astra, meaning ‘through adversity to the stars,’ is something I take with me everywhere I go. It’s a lot of what investing is,” Belinfanti told Obey.

That mindset was at its most apparent during the covid-19 pandemic – during which time the firm made some very lucrative deals.

“In the early days of covid in March and April 2020, we were living through such chaos,” said Belinfanti. “There was a shared trauma we lived through. Nobody knew what the other side of covid would look like or when it would come.”

Those pandemic deals include PS Logistics, OneLink, ResultsCX and Simplura. OEP sold Simplura in 2020 and the others in 2021.

“There was a shared experience going through covid in 2020 and 2021 with those four management teams, and having all come out on the other side so much stronger with such successful exits was incredibly fulfilling,”

While covid-19 was an extraordinary time, Belinfanti also touched on some of the other obstacles that must be overcome in investments.

“We live with these companies through adversity. It’s from working through this that we help companies become better performers and more valuable assets. It’s not always all roses.”

He added: “Sometimes you’ve got people issues or operational issues within a business, or wider economic issues at play in a specific industry. These are sometimes within your control and a lot of times outside of your control. But through that struggle, we are helping to build better businesses.”

The OEP approach to dealing with these issues is one he appreciates.

“We really value the idea you should be reaching out, talking to and calling on companies at OEP,” Belinfanti said. “My favorite days are when I’m out on the road with one of my colleagues, meeting companies, thinking about investment opportunities and strategy.”

Check out the full interview for more on Belinfanti’s approach to dealmaking and his journey to the private equity world.

Editor’s note: PE Hub has recently launched a new series of profiles called Dealmakers to Watch. We’re featuring private equity professionals as they pivot to new challenges, such as moving to a new firm, launching a new firm, getting promoted to partner, launching an investment strategy, closing a significant deal or some other new endeavor.

Is there someone you’d like to see profiled by PE Hub? Send suggestions to editor-in-chief MK Flynn at mk.flynn@pei.group.

For another profile in the series, read: Matt Leeds seeks proven brands with potential to grow for new firm.

OK that’s all from me today. Chris Witkowsky will be with you tomorrow.

Cheers,

Craig