Stone Point completes take-private buyout of Tivity Health for $32.50 per share

Stone Point Capital has closed its take-private buyout of Tivity Health for $32.50.

As a result of the closing, Tivity Health is no longer trading on the NASDAQ.

Based in Franklin, Tennessee, Tivity is a provider of healthy life-changing solutions.

Moving forward, Richard Ashworth will remain president and CEO of Tivity Health.

On the deal, Ashworth said in a statement: “Today is an important milestone for Tivity Health and a testament to our colleagues and their tremendous contributions to the Company’s success. The Tivity Health team is looking forward to working closely with Stone Point Capital as we continue to innovate and expand on the healthy, life-changing solutions we provide to members, clients and partners.”

Lazard acted as financial advisor to Tivity Health while Bass Berry & Sims PLC served as legal counsel. Truist Securities acted as financial advisor to Stone Point and Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor.

Stone Point is an investment firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut, with over $40 billion of assets under management. Stone Point targets the global financial services industry and related sectors.