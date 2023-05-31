Stonepeak appoints Leitner as senior managing director

Based in New York, Leitner will help lead the continued buildout of Stonepeak’s credit investing capabilities.

Stonepeak has named Michael Leitner as a senior managing director.

Based in New York, Leitner will help lead the continued buildout of Stonepeak’s credit investing capabilities.

Most recently, he served as co-head of BlackRock’s direct lending and special situations investment practice. Prior to its acquisition by BlackRock, Leitner was a managing partner at Tennenbaum Capital Partners. Prior to joining TCP, he was an executive and manager at several leading technology and communication infrastructure firms including WilTel, GlobeNet, 360Networks, and Microsoft.

“Stonepeak has been a trusted and strategic financing partner to infrastructure businesses globally for more than a decade with a successful platform of investments and commitments to credit and structured capital solutions across the firm’s target industry sectors,” said Michael Leitner, a senior managing director at Stonepeak in a statement. “I am looking forward to working with Ryan Roberge and the rest of the credit team to further build on the Stonepeak platform’s ability to provide attractive credit and structured capital solutions to defensive, infrastructure, and real assets businesses globally.”

Stonepeak has approximately $55.7 billion of assets under management.