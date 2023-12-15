Stonepeak-backed Peak Energy forms JV with Korean renewable developer TOPINFRA

The JV will focus on the development and management of more than 500 MW of solar and battery projects.

As part of the JV, Peak Energy will invest into an operating and in-construction solar portfolio of more than 70 MW as well as provide funding to support a development pipeline

Peak Energy is an independent power producer that develops, owns, and operates renewable assets across Asia

TOPINFRA is a developer group established in 2001 and launched its PV business unit in 2006

Peak Energy Investments, a renewable platform owned by Stonepeak, has formed a joint venture with Korean-based renewable developer TOPINFRA. No financial terms were disclosed.

The JV will focus on the development and management of more than 500 MW of solar and battery projects.

As part of the JV, Peak Energy will invest into an operating and in-construction solar portfolio of more than 70 MW as well as provide funding to support a development pipeline.

On the partnership, Gavin Adda, CEO of Peak Energy said in a statement, “Peak Energy is focused on working with the best, long-term partners that we can find. We are very pleased to launch this joint venture with one of the top independent developers in Korea. TOPINFRA has proven capacity to develop and deliver projects quickly and safely. We see this as just the beginning of a fantastic relationship. With this partnership, we combine global best practices with local excellence.”

Peak Energy is an independent power producer that develops, owns, and operates renewable assets across Asia. Peak Energy was formed in 2020 by Stonepeak

TOPINFRA is a developer group established in 2001 and launched its PV business unit in 2006.

Headquartered in New York, Stonepeak specializes in infrastructure and real assets. The firm has approximately $57.9 billion of assets under management.