Stonepeak completes acquisition of Intrado’s safety business

Stonepeak has closed its previously announced buyout of Intrado Life & Safety, a provider of critical public emergency telecommunications services.

The price of the deal was $2.4 billion.

“This marks the beginning of a new chapter for Intrado as the organization furthers its commitment to transforming the public safety industry and enriching infrastructure that helps keep employees, customers, students, and communities safe,” said Stonepeak Senior Managing Director James Wyper, in a statement. “We are looking forward to partnering with Intrado’s seasoned team, bringing to bear our firm’s experience as active investors in critical telecommunications infrastructure, to help support their core mission and drive value for their stakeholders.”

Stonepeak invests in infrastructure and real assets. Based in New York, Stonepeak has approximately $53.4 billion of assets under management.

The Intrado name and brand will transition with the safety business. Intrado Corporation has rebranded its holding company to West Technology Group, LLC.