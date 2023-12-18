Stonepeak to provide up to $200m to digital infrastructure provider GTA

Huntsman Family Investments will continue to be the majority owner of GTA and operate the asset.

Stonepeak has agreed to invest up to $200 million to GTA, a Guam-based provider of digital infrastructure.

Huntsman Family Investments will continue to be the majority owner of GTA and operate the asset.

“Given Guam’s increasing importance as a strategic hub for transpacific subsea cables, we believe there will be strong demand for additional landing stations and colocation capacity in the years to come,” said Andrew Thomas, a senior managing director at Stonepeak in a statement. “In our view, GTA is well positioned to meet that demand with its platform of landing stations and data center facilities spanning the island, interconnected through a dense fiber network. We look forward to partnering with HFI and the GTA management team to continue to grow the company.”

As part of this transaction, Benjamin Wu, a partner at Huntsman Family Investments, will assume the role of CEO of Forager Holdings, the parent company of GTA.

The transaction is expected to close within the next month.

Lazard is serving as financial advisor to HFI and GTA. Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP is serving as legal counsel to HFI and GTA, and Sidley Austin LLP is serving as legal counsel to Stonepeak.

Based in Salt Lake City, Huntsman Family Investments is the private investment platform for the Jon M. Huntsman, Sr. family.

Headquartered in New York, Stonepeak has approximately $57.9 billion of assets under management.