Stonepeak to provide up to $400m to Clean Energy Fuels Corp

Stonepeak has agreed to provide an up to $400 million loan to Clean Energy Fuels Corp, a Newport Beach, California-based provider of clean fuel for the transportation market.

The financing will be used for new renewable natural gas production facilities, as well as the expansion of Clean Energy’s fueling infrastructure targeting the heavy-duty truck market.

“We see RNG as a practical and affordable energy solution for the transportation sector, with tailwinds supporting increasing adoptability. This, combined with its ability to curb fugitive methane emissions, makes it a critical part of decarbonization infrastructure, in our view,” said Michael Bricker, senior managing director at Stonepeak in a statement. “With its proven asset base and operating history, we believe that Clean Energy has differentiated itself both within this space and relative to earlier stage verticals and other platforms pursuing the energy transition.”

Clean Energy is currently developing a portfolio of RNG production facilities at dairies across the country.

Based in New York, Stonepeak invests in infrastructure and real assets. The firm has approximately $57.9 billion of assets under management.