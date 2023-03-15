Streamline Healthcare Solutions secures investment from Gauge Capital

In conjunction with the investment, David Friedman, Stan Dennis, Sam Smith, and Colin Santoro from Gauge Capital have joined Streamline's board of directors.

Gauge Capital has invested in Oak Brook, Illinois-based Streamline Healthcare Solutions, a provider of electronic health record software primarily serving behavioral health providers and state and local departments of health. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the transaction, David Friedman, a partner at Gauge Capital, said in a statement, “Javed, David and the entire Streamline management team have built an impressive solution that we are confident can help customers achieve the Company’s mission to dramatically elevate the standard of behavioral healthcare in the U.S. Streamline’s commitment to quality and innovation is reflected in their successes to date, and we look forward to partnering with the team to further invest in the business, enhance our solution for customers and accelerate our shared vision for growth.”

Based in Southlake, Texas, Gauge Capital invests in the middle market. Gauge invests in five key sectors: business services, food & consumer, government & industrial services, healthcare, and technology. The firm manages more than $2 billion in capital.