Sumeru Equity injects $110m into Consensus

Consensus is an intelligent demo automation platform based in Lehi, Utah.

Sumeru’s Babcoke, Randleman, COO and Stanley, VP to join Consensus board of directors

Sumeru, based in San Mateo, California, is a growth capital firm

The firm invests $50m-$200m per deal in North America and Europe

Sumeru Equity Partners has made a $110 million investment in Consensus, an intelligent demo automation platform.

Consensus is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. It serves large enterprise B2B customers including 15 of the largest 30 software companies, a release said.

This investment is aimed at accelerating growth and category leadership, the release added.

“Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions, Consensus continues to maintain high growth, increasing revenue by 60 percent in 2022,” said Jason Babcoke, Sumeru managing director. “We believe the company has just begun to scratch the surface and is ready to scale its product into a category leader.”

Sumeru’s Babcoke, Randy Randleman, COO and Nathan Stanley, vice president will join the Consensus board of directors.

Sumeru, based in San Mateo, California, is a growth capital firm that invests $50 million to $200 million per transaction in North America and Europe.