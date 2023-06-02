Summit Park-backed USS recaps Ox Foundation Solutions

USS provides foundation repair, crawl space repair, and basement waterproofing services to residential homeowners in Middle Tennessee, Southern Kentucky, and Northern Alabama.

United Structural Systems, a portfolio company of Summit Park, has recapitalized Ox Foundation Solutions, an Alabama-based residential foundation repair and basement waterproofing services provider.

Summit Park invested in USS in February 2023.

On the deal, Stephen Stites, vice president at Summit Park, said in a statement, “We’re thrilled to partner with Kevin, Dannon, and the rest of their team to accelerate the growth of Ox. The company’s strong reputation and complementary geographic presence make the business a perfect first add-on acquisition for USS.”

