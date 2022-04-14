Summit Park makes multiple promotions

Summit Park has promoted Jason Carlock, Drew Gilbert, Rachel Hannon, and Mike York to partner. Also, the Charlotte-based lower middle market private equity has upped Chris Cotton to financial operating partner and Corey Millette to chief financial officer.

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Summit Park, a Charlotte-based lower middle market private equity firm, is pleased to announce recent promotions at the firm.

Jason Carlock, Drew Gilbert, Rachel Hannon, and Mike York have all been promoted to Partner. Chris Cotton has been promoted to Financial Operating Partner, and Corey Millette has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer.

Bob Calton, Managing Partner at Summit Park said, “These well-deserved promotions reflect the significant contribution that each of them has made to our success and the important role that each has in the future of the firm.” Jim Johnson, Managing Partner at Summit Park added, “We view these promotions as an important milestone at our firm, and we remain committed to developing and growing our talented team.”

About Summit Park

Summit Park is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based private investment firm focused exclusively on the lower middle market. The firm invests across a range of industries, including services, consumer and industrial growth. The firm’s capital can be used to facilitate a change in ownership, to support expansion and growth, to provide partial liquidity to existing owners, or to support an industry consolidation plan. Currently, the firm is investing Summit Park III, a $245 million fund that closed in 2018. For more information, visit www.summitparkllc.com.