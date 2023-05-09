Summit Partners backs cybersecurity software firm Keeper Security

In conjunction with this investment, Len Ferrington, managing director at Summit Partners, will join the Keeper Security board of directors.

Summit Partners has made a minority investment in Chicago-based Keeper Security, a provider of cybersecurity software. No financial terms were disclosed.

In conjunction with this investment, Len Ferrington, managing director at Summit Partners, will join the Keeper Security board of directors.

“While the current economic environment has led to a contraction in many areas of technology investment, the demand for secure and accessible cybersecurity solutions continues to accelerate,” said Len Ferrington, managing director at Summit Partners, in a statement. “Summit has invested in security software for more than thirty years. We are impressed with the breadth of the Keeper product portfolio as well as the Company’s growth, and we are excited to see Keeper work to further disrupt the cybersecurity industry.”

Keeper was co-founded in 2011 by CEO Darren Guccione and CTO Craig Lurey.

Keeper Security’s existing backer is Insight Partners.

Evercore served as financial advisor to both Keeper Security and Insight Partners.

Founded in 1984, Summit Partners has invested in more than 550 companies in technology, healthcare and other growth industries.