Summit Partners backs private markets tech firm Chronograph

Summit Partners has led an investment in Brooklyn-based Chronograph, a private markets technology company. Existing investors Carlyle and Nasdaq Ventures also participated in the round. No financial terms were disclosed.

The new investment will be used for growth and product development.

Chronograph was founded in 2016. Currently, it monitors over $6 trillion of private equity and venture capital assets on behalf of institutional limited partners and general partners, with over 100,000 private companies represented on the Chronograph platform.

“With the rapid proliferation of global private capital strategies has come increased regulatory demands and reporting requirements for the investors managing and allocating that capital,” said Greg Goldfarb, a managing director at Summit Partners, in a statement. “Since entering the market, Chronograph has changed the way many private equity firms and their investors interact with their data, offering elegant and innovative software designed to enable robust, timely, and transparent reporting and analysis. We have been consistently impressed by the innovation and ingenuity Chronograph has shown and continues to demonstrate.”

Founded in 1984, Summit Partners is currently managing more than $35 billion in capital dedicated to growth equity, fixed income and public equity opportunities. Summit invests across growth sectors of the economy and has invested in more than 500 companies in technology, healthcare and other growth industries.

Carlyle has $376 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2022.