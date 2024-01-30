Summit Partners buys auto body repair services provider CollisionRight from CenterOak

Since its formation in 2020, CollisionRight’s network has expanded to more than 85 repair centers across nine states.

CenterOak Partners has sold CollisionRight Inc, a Columbus, Ohio-based provider of auto body repair services, to Summit Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

“During CenterOak’s investment, CollisionRight grew revenue six-fold and became the sixth largest collision repair operator in the U.S.,” said Jason Sutherland, a managing partner of CenterOak in a statement. “We have a history of developing investment themes and partnering with founders and talented executives to provide first time institutional capital. Alongside management, we invested in the team, operating systems, and growth, and have built a scaled provider with a market leading service offering.”

Jefferies LLC served as lead financial advisor, along with Stifel, Nicolaus & Company who also provided financial advice to CollisionRight in connection with the transaction. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal counsel to the company.

Based in Dallas, CenterOak invests in the middle market. CenterOak and its partners have managed $2.5 billion of equity capital commitments.

Founded in 1984, Summit Partners is based in Boston. The firm targets the technology, healthcare & life sciences, growth products & services sectors.

