Summit Partners invests in restoration services firm Insurcomm

In conjunction with the transaction, Matt Hamilton, a managing director at Summit, will join Insurcomm’s board of directors

Harris Williams served as financial advisor to Summit Partners on the deal

Summit Partners has made a growth investment in Insurcomm Inc, a Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based provider of commercial and residential restoration services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Summit’s investment will support Insurcomm’s expansion.

“Against the backdrop of a highly fragmented restoration market with secular tailwinds, Insurcomm has developed an impressive delivery model that has helped the Company to grow rapidly and profitably,” said Matt Hamilton, a managing director at Summit Partners who has joined the company’s board of directors. “We are thrilled to join forces with Doug and the entire Insurcomm team and to support the company’s expansion plan.”

Harris Williams served as financial advisor to Summit Partners, and Latham & Watkins served as legal advisor.

‍Founded in 1984, Summit Partners has invested in more than 550 companies in technology, healthcare, and other growth industries.