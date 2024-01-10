Sun Capital-backed Cotton Holdings scoops up disaster restoration services firm 24 Restore

Based in Houston, Cotton is an infrastructure support services company.

Cotton Holdings Inc, which is backed by Sun Capital Partners, has acquired 24 Restore, a New England-based disaster restoration company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Houston, Cotton is an infrastructure support services company.

“We are excited to partner with an organization that prides itself on creating a culture of excellence,” said Pete Bell, founder and CEO of Cotton Holdings in a statement. “Not only is the team dedicated to their clients and focused on delivering the highest-quality service, 24 Restore has also established itself as a true leader in the New England community.”

24 Restore CEO Steve Sorkin will continue in his role.

24 Restore was advised by Houlihan Lokey (advisory), Marcum (financial) and Mintz (legal). Cotton was advised by RSM (financial) and Kirkland & Ellis (legal).

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Sun Capital was founded in 1995.