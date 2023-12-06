Sun Capital-backed Platinum Dermatology Partners merges with Skin & Cancer Associates

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, Sun Capital invests in the business services, consumer, healthcare, industrial, and technology sectors

Platinum Dermatology Partners, which is backed by Sun Capital Partners, has merged with Skin & Cancer Associates, a Florida-based dermatological practice. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Dallas, Platinum Dermatology Partners is a clinical dermatology platform.

On the deal, Daniel Florian, a partner at Sun Capital, said in a statement, “We see this partnership as a landmark event, symbolizing our sustained commitment to fostering advancements in medical practices and optimizing patient experiences. We are enthusiastic about the vision and leadership of Platinum Dermatology Partners and congratulate them on this significant milestone”.

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, Sun Capital invests in the business services, consumer, healthcare, industrial, and technology sectors. Sun Capital was founded in 1995.