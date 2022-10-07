Sunstone-backed Knowtion Health acquires health revenue tech firm Amplus

Knowtion Health helps the health system revenue cycle resolve denied and complex claims, recover low balance accounts and defend against payer audits

Knowtion Health, which is backed by Sunstone Partners, has acquired California and Washington-based Amplus, a healthcare revenue cycle A/R resolution and technology service provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Amplus is thrilled to join Team Knowtion Health,” said Satchel Kiefer, managing director and CEO of Amplus, in a statement. “Our team is passionate about technology and supporting accounts receivables at health systems throughout the U.S., and it is an honor to bring our combined solutions to hundreds more health systems each day.”

Sunstone Partners has acquired Knowtion Health in August 2020.

Knowtion Health helps the health system revenue cycle resolve denied and complex claims, recover low balance accounts, and defend against payer audits.

Based in San Mateo, California, Sunstone Partners invests in technology-enabled services and software businesses. Founded in 2015, the firm has $800 million of committed capital to its first two funds.