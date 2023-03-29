Sverica invests in robot tech developer Hirebotics

Hirebotics was founded in 2015 by Rob Goldiez and Matt Bush.

Sverica Capital Management has made an investment in Nashville-based Hirebotics, a provider of robot solutions for welding applications. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the investment, Dave Finley, managing partner at Sverica said in a statement, “We are pleased to partner with Rob, Matt and Zach to help them develop and execute a growth strategy into an exciting and evolving area of manufacturing. Hirebotics’ impressive performance has them literally leading the development of a new market and is a testament to their collective business acumen, corporate culture and customer-focused model.”

Hirebotics entered the welding automation space in 2019 as a key collaborator in the development of an early cobot welding system. In 2020, Hirebotics launched Beacon, a robot software platform with support for applications, remote monitoring, and 24/7 global support functionality.

Sverica Capital Management has raised nearly $2 billion across six funds. The Boston and San Francisco-based private equity firm invests in the lower middle market. Sverica targets the healthcare, industrial and technology sectors.