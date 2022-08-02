Sverica invests in SaaS marketing platform Omeda

Jordan Richards, managing partner at Sverica, and Ryan Harstad, a partner at Sverica, will join Omeda’s board as part of the transaction

Sverica Capital Management has made an investment in Chicago-based Omeda, a SaaS marketing platform allowing organizations to grow, engage, and monetize their first-party data. No financial terms were disclosed.

Omeda CEO Aaron Oberman will continue to lead the company with COO James Capo, while Jordan Richards, managing partner at Sverica, and Ryan Harstad, a partner at Sverica, will join Omeda’s board as part of the transaction.

“We are very excited to partner with Aaron, James and team,” said Richards in a statement. “Through our work we concluded Omeda has the strongest product-market fit and highest NPS score in the category. We believe Omeda is uniquely positioned to continue to gain share with its robust, yet intuitive, technology suite while providing meaningful value to its expanding customer base.”

Sverica Capital Management has raised over $1.1 billion across five funds. Based in Boston and San Francisco, Sverica is a lower middle market private equity firm that specializes in companies in healthcare, industrial and technology sectors.