SVP hires Richards and Spiridonov as managing directors

Strategic Value Partners has named Dave Richards as managing director and co-head of its investment-operating team in North America. Also, SVP has appointed Sergei Spiridonov as managing director and co-head of its investment-operating team in Europe.

Richards joins SVP from Advent International, where he spent 14 years helping grow the firm’s global portfolio support group. Prior to Advent, Richards was with Bain & Company. Earlier in his career, Richards worked at A.T. Kearney and Kraft Foods.

Previously, Spiridonov worked at Sun Capital, where he served as managing director of operations, following his role as group COO and operating partner at the firm, which he joined in 2015. Prior to Sun Capital, Spiridonov led the strategic transformation team at Tesco. Before Tesco, he was a partner at McKinsey & Company.

“We are delighted that Dave and Sergei have joined Strategic Value Partners. They bring tremendous experience and strong records of achieving operational excellence through years of work at top global investment and consulting firms, as well as within companies,” said Victor Khosla, SVP’s founder and chief investment officer, in a statement. “Our Investment-Operating team is a true differentiator in how we drive meaningful transformations within our portfolio companies. We are excited to scale our operating team with top talent to support the incredible opportunities ahead of us.”

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut and London, SVP is focused on private credit opportunities with over $17 billion of assets under management.