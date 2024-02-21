SVP to acquire travel experiences provider Hornblower

Crestview Partners will retain a significant minority stake in Hornblower and become the sole owner of Journey Beyond, an experiential travel provider in Australia.

Strategic Value Partners has agreed to acquire Hornblower, a San Francisco-based provider of cruises and travel experiences.

Crestview Partners will retain a significant minority stake in Hornblower and become the sole owner of Journey Beyond, an experiential travel provider in Australia.

According to terms of the agreement, Hornblower will receive $121 million in financing from SVP and Crestview, with the company’s total debt to be reduced by approximately $720 million.

Also, in connection with the agreement, Hornblower’s overnight cruising business American Queen Voyages will be sold or, if a sale cannot be achieved, its operations will be wound down.

On the transaction, David Geenberg, co-head of the North American investment team at SVP, said in a statement, “Hornblower is an outstanding company and a market leader in water-based transportation, tours and experiences, with complementary businesses and long-term contracts in attractive markets. With substantial growth potential in travel and tourism, we see significant opportunities ahead for Hornblower to further expand its leadership position.”

Guggenheim Securities, LLC is serving as investment banker to Hornblower, Alvarez & Marsal North America, LLC is serving as financial advisor, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is serving as legal counsel and Porter Hedges LLP is serving as co-counsel.

Perella Weinberg Partners LP is serving as investment banker to SVP and other Hornblower lenders, FTI Consulting, Inc. is serving as financial advisor and Milbank LLP is serving as legal advisor.

PJT Partners is serving as financial advisor to Crestview, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is serving as legal counsel and Vinson & Elkins LLP is serving as co-counsel.

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut and London, SVP manages over $18 billion in assets under management.