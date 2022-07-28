SVPGlobal expands senior leadership team with three new appointments

John Morabito has joined SVP Global as a managing director and Ben Pughe-Morgan and Matthew Eddy have been tapped as operating partners focused on aviation.

Strategic Value Partners LLC has expanded its investment team with three new additions. John Morabito has joined SVP Global as a managing director and Ben Pughe-Morgan and Matthew Eddy have been tapped as operating partners focused on aviation.

Prior to SVPGlobal, Morabito served as senior managing director and portfolio manager at an aviation fund focused on relative value investments in the commercial aviation industry. From 2001 to 2017, Morabito worked at CIT Group, Inc., most recently serving as managing director and head of the financial institutions group.

From 2001 to 2019, Pughe-Morgan worked for DVB Bank SE, where he was head of origination for the Deucalion Aviation Funds, DVB’s in-house leasing arm.

Eddy performed various roles at CIT Bank & CIT Aerospace, including roles relating to deal pricing, credit underwriting, portfolio management, strategic initiatives and joint ventures, and held a fleet strategy role at JetBlue Airways in Long Island City, New York.

Victor Khosla, SVPGlobal’s founder and chief investment officer, said, in a statement: “We are pleased to welcome John, Ben and Matt to SVPGlobal’s aviation investment team. Over the past few years, we have worked very hard to become a leader in the aviation market and have made significant strategic investments over the past 18 months. With the addition of John, Ben and Matt, SVPGlobal will be even more favorably positioned to identify new and attractive opportunities.”

SVPGlobal has more than $18 billion in assets under management, and since inception, has invested almost $41 billion of capital, including approximately $17 billion in Europe. The firm was established by Victor Khosla in 2001.