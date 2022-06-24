Swiss PE firm Gyrus Capital buys Katalist Group

“Bringing food and medicines safely and efficiently to customers while reducing waste and improving product safety is a core theme within both our sustainability and healthcare strategies," said Guy Semmens, managing partner at Gyrus.

Katalist is a provider of software implementation and consulting services for global food wholesalers and retailers

Katalist fits into core themes within Gyrus’ sustainability and healthcare strategies

Katalist has operations in Europe, Asia, and in North and South America

Gyrus Capital, based in Geneva, is set to acquire a majority stake in Katalist group. Katalist aids businesses with digital transition using a range of IT and software. It has operations globally and it looks to service the increasing needs of retailers, wholesalers and distributors of food and pharma products to digitalize their supply chains.

Gyrus Capital, headquartered in Geneva, looks to invest in businesses that address societal and environmental structural needs that are positioned for long-term, sustainable growth. It has a particular focus on corporate carves outs in the $50 million to $500 million range.

“The team at Katalist has profound industry expertise and has built a business with sustainable growth over the last 10 years,” added Gyrus partner Cédric Perlet. “We are delighted to partner with them and will support them to accelerate further on this positive trajectory.”

Katalist will look to pursue growth through acquisition and integration of specialist software implementers servicing common verticals, most notably food retail, pharmacies and respective wholesale and supply chains.