Sycamore Partners buys Goddard School franchisor

Barclays served as financial advisor to Sycamore Partners while Baird served as financial advisor to Wind River

Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Goddard Systems currently licenses nearly 600 Goddard School franchises that serve more than 80,000 students in 37 states and Washington, D.C.

Sycamore Partners specializes in retail, consumer, and distribution-related investments

Sycamore Partners has acquired Goddard Systems, a franchisor of The Goddard School, an early education company.

The seller was Wind River Holdings, L.P. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Goddard Systems is the leading brand in the large and growing market for premium early childcare and education,” said Stefan Kaluzny, managing director of Sycamore Partners, a statement. “We look forward to partnering with management to support Goddard Systems’ thriving franchisee network in furthering the company’s important mission of caring for and educating children.”

Barclays served as financial advisor to Sycamore Partners while Kirkland & Ellis and Ropes & Gray acted as legal counsel. Baird served as financial advisor to Wind River, and Hogan Lovells acted as legal counsel.

Established in 1988, Goddard Systems, the franchisor of The Goddard School, is a provider of early childcare and education. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Goddard Systems currently licenses nearly 600 Goddard School franchises that serve more than 80,000 students in 37 states and Washington, D.C.

Sycamore Partners specializes in retail, consumer, and distribution-related investments. With approximately $10 billion in aggregate committed capital raised since its inception in 2011, Sycamore Partners’ investors include leading endowments, financial institutions, family offices, pension plans and sovereign wealth funds.