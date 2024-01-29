Symphony Technology Group to take MediaValet private  

The transaction values MediaValet at about C$80 million

Based in Menlo Park, California, STG is a private equity firm focused on investing in data, software and analytics companies

Symphony Technology Group (STG) has agreed to take private MediaValet, a Vancouver-based provider of enterprise digital asset management, video content management and creative operations software.

STG will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the company for C$1.71 per share in cash.

The transaction values MediaValet at about C$80 million, representing a 30 percent and 22 percent premium to the closing price and 20-day volume-weighted average price, respectively, per share on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) on 23 January.

The deal is expected to close in Q1 of 2024. In connection with and subject to the closing of the deal, MediaValet will apply to have its shares delisted from the TSX and MV will apply to cease to be a reporting issuer under Canadian securities laws. The transaction is not subject to a financing condition.

“In this world of ever-increasing content, MediaValet stands out as a leading DAM solution that allows companies and brands to organize, manage and collaborate within their asset libraries in ways that drive immediate ROI and compliance,” said Umang Kajaria, managing director and co-lead of STG Allegro Fund, in a statement.

TD Securities is acting as exclusive financial advisor and McMillan is acting as legal advisor to the company in connection with the deal. Stikeman Elliott is acting as legal advisor to STG.